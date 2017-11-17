Rereātea - Midday News 17 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Teeks took home the inaugural Best Māori Artist award at the Vodaphone New Zealand Music Awards last night.

Research by the University of Auckland has found the inappropriate prescription of antibiotics is preventing the diagnoses of rheumatic fever in Northland Māori.

And Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little is meeting with Ngāpuhi iwi in Waitangi this weekend to discuss their stalled Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

