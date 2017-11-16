Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 16 November

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Australian government has announced that 61.6 per cent voted 'yes' to gay marriage in a postal survey.

A new study will explore if an e-screening tool can increase the rate of mental health assessments in youth and help rangatahi disclose sensitive information without the fear of being judged.

South Island iwi Ngāi Tahu continues to grow its wealth, with a net profit of  $126.8mil for the year ended on June 2017. 

For these stories and more follow us on FacebookTwitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community