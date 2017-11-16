Rereātea - Midday News 16 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Australian government has announced that 61.6 per cent voted 'yes' to gay marriage in a postal survey.

A new study will explore if an e-screening tool can increase the rate of mental health assessments in youth and help rangatahi disclose sensitive information without the fear of being judged.

South Island iwi Ngāi Tahu continues to grow its wealth, with a net profit of $126.8mil for the year ended on June 2017.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.