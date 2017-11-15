Rereātea - Midday News 15 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The trial continues for three men charged with the murders of an uncle and nephew near Rotorua.

$1.6mil will be invested by Water Safety New Zealand to help tackle our nation's drowning problem.

And Māori songstress Maisey Rika has pulled herself out of this year's Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards. The multiple-award-winning artist was a finalist for the Māori Artist of the Year award.

