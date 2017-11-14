Rereātea - Midday News 14 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Judge David Ambler, a Judge of the Māori Land Court and Presiding Officer in the Waitangi Tribunal, passed away on Saturday night in Whangārei.

Mural artist extraordinaire Graham Hoete is in Kaikōura this week working on his latest project.

And Kaikōura Harbour to re-open one year on from the earthquakes which devastated the region.

