Rereātea - Midday News 13 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

KidsCan has today announced a six-month pilot providing basic health, hygiene, household and clothing items into the homes of Kiwi kids living in severe hardship.

The Children's Convention in Aotearoa report, Getting It Right, will be launched today Victoria University of Wellington.

And whānau in Porirua now have a place to stay when visiting rangatahi receiving mental health support.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.