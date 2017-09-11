Rereātea - Midday News 11 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Te Puni Kōkiri launched an initiative this morning in support of Māori Language Week, which saw people getting free coffees if they ordered in te reo Māori at the Manukau Train Station.

606 shoes were laid out on Parliament's lawn symbolising the many lives lost to suicide in the last year.

The Disney blockbuster Moana will premiere its reo Māori reversioning tonight in Auckland.