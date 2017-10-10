Rereātea - Midday News 10 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today is World Homeless Day, and it's also Mental Health Awareness Week. To intertwine both of these themes, Lifewise in Rotorua are hosting a "raising awareness" event.

Five people have been arrested in a protest attempting to blockade a Defence Industry and National Security Forum in Wellington.

New Zealand children are exposed to around 27 unhealthy food advertisements per day, innovative camera research from Otago and Auckland Universities reveals.

More than 23,000 people in Auckland do not have secure accommodation. The Auckland Rough Sleepers initiative aims to raise awareness on the issue in Aotea Square as part of World Homelessness Day.

A survey of Counties Manukau District Health Board reveals a significant shortfall of senior hospital specialists.

More cities in the US are moving to replace Christopher Columbus Day with a public holiday celebrating the indigenous people of America.