Rereātea - Midday News 10 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern touched down in Vietnam overnight ahead of the APEC conference.

Miss Universe New Zealand Harlem Cruz Ihaia is about to set off to Las Vegas to take part in Miss Universe 2017.

And In international news, Uluru, otherwise known as Ayers Rock in Australia's Northern Territory will be closed off to the public from 2019.

