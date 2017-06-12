REREĀTEA: Māori success to be celebrated at 2017 Matariki Awards

Māori Television and Te Puni Kōkiri are excited to announce the finalists for 2017’s Matariki Awards.
The Ngā Whetū o Matariki - the Matariki Awards was established in 2016 to recognise Māori excellence across a range of disciplines, and honours their commitment and success in their fields. The awards also acknowledge individuals and organisations whose innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and country.
A number of high profile individuals featured in last year's awards with renowned actor Cliff Curtis taking out the 2016 Supreme Award.
“We are thrilled with the calibre of finalists this year and the awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and honour those individuals and organisations whose passion, innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and to our country,” says Māori Television Chief Executive Paora Maxwell.
The 2017 Matariki Awards will be hosted by Stacey Morrison and Pio Terei at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on Friday 21 July. The event will also be broadcast on Māori Television on the night.
Here is last year's coverage of Ngā Whetū o Matariki
Each of the finalists across the eight categories demonstrate a high calibre of Māori success and accomplishment, helping to nurture and support the growth of the language and culture – both in Aotearoa and worldwide.
The finalists for this year's awards are:
TE WHETŪ MAIANGI AWARD FOR YOUNG ACHIEVERS
Julian Dennison
Laura O’Connell Rapira
Shay Wright
TE URURANGI AWARD FOR EDUCATION
Dame Georgina Kingi
Professor Robert Hans George Jahnke
Associate Professor Joanne Baxter – University of Otago
TE WAIPUNA-Ā-RANGI AWARD FOR ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Taika Waititi
Tangiwai Margaret Ria
Graham Hoete
TE TUPU-Ā-RANGI AWARD FOR HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Dr Elana Taipapaki Curtis - Auckland University
Professor Michael Walker
TE WAITĀ AWARD FOR SPORT
Lisa Carrington
Tupuria King
Dane Stuart Coles
TE TUPU-Ā-NUKU AWARD FOR BUSINESS AND INNOVATION
Grant Straker (CEO) - Straker Translations
Mavis Mullins - Poutama Trust
Hohepa Tuahine and Kristin Ross - Pipi Ma
TE WAITĪ AWARD FOR TE REO AND TIKANGA
Professor Rawinia Higgins
Professor William Te Rangiua (Pou) Temara
Paraone Gloyne
HIWA I TE RANGI AWARD FOR COMMUNITY
Te Puea Memorial Marae - South Auckland
Ricky Houghton (CEO) - He Korowai Trust
Mike King (Founder) - Key to Life Charitable Trust