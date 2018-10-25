Reggae band Katchafire in Grammys mix

One of Aotearoa's favourite reggae bands, Katchafire has made the ballot to decide nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The Waikato band made the Grammy nominations ballot in the reggae category for their album Legacy released in June this year.

The reggae artists announced their good news to their legion of fans on social media.

Katchafire will know if they've made the final cut on Wednesday, 5 Dec (EST) when nominations in all 84 categories are announced.

The 61st Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, 10 February (EST).

The awards recognise music released between 1 October 2017 and 30 September 2018.

Katchafire has also been nominated for two NZ Music Awards - 'Best Roots Artist' and 'Best Māori Artist'.

The 2018 NZ Awards are in Auckland on 15 November.

The popular band has been going strong for the past 20 years.

Earlier this month, the band released fan favourite track "100" from the ‘Legacy’ album.