Reflecting back on some of the significant events covered by Te Kāea and Māori Television over the past 13 years

This weekend, Māori Television moves to its new premises in East Tāmaki, so we've taken the opportunity to reflect back on some of the significant events covered by Te Kāea and Māori Television over the past 13 years.

We start with the launch of Māori Television in 2004, which saw a massive change in the broadcasting landscape.

In 2004, hundreds of Māori gathered in the Far North before the historic foreshore and seabed hīkoi marched down to Parliament culminating a support group of over 50,000.

The march was also the beginning of an independent voice for Māori in government, the birth of the Māori Party.

In 2007, there was no story bigger than the so-called terrorist raids on Ruatoki.

The police said at the time that their actions were justified based on the evidence they had gathered.

Yet, it was Tūhoe alone that felt the full impact of police force.

Over the past decade, the Te Kāea sports team has covered some major sports events and along the way we've tracked the success of developing Māori sport stars and sports events.

When Heather Skipworth and Missy Mackey organised their first IronMāori in 2009, they had no idea the annual event would become a full-time job.

However, eight years on, and the event has become just that, attracting people with different goals.

In 2011, NZ hosted the Rugby World Cup, but rugby wasn't the only focus at the time.

Tūwharetoa-Hikairo took the opportunity to promote the history of the famous haka Ka Mate at its birthplace Ōpōtaka Pā.

