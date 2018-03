New Zealand has officially had the hottest summer on record, according the weather service NIWA.

The highest temperature was 38.7 degrees celsius and was observed in Alexandra on January 30th.

The nationwide average came in at 18.8 degrees- topping the historical record held by the summer of 1934 of 18.5 degrees.

NIWA estimates that 54 locations across the country had their hottest summer on record this year.