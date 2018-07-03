Raukura set to leave it all on stage to vie for top spot

Raukura is back with another chance to claim the title at the He Pouwhenua, He Puapua secondary schools national kapa haka competition.

The current national champions claimed the title back in 2016 in the heart of Ngāti Kahungunu and tutor James Webster is hopeful they will continue their rein.

Webster says it’s been a tough journey for the group due to the many losses they’ve had in the last few months. However, it will be something the group will take on stage with them.

“The campaign has been difficult due to many losses we’ve had in Te Arawa. However, for Māori it is important to embrace and embody those who have been and gone in kapa haka.”

Raukura was established in 1994 and is made up of Rotorua Boy’s High School and Rotorua Girl’s High School.

Webster says kapa haka is not just about competing, it’s a lifestyle to uphold traditions and history of the Māori world.

“It’s not just about competing, it's about teaching the many generations the Māori protocols from different iwi and hapū and to ensure the culture and language never dies out.”

Raukura is set to take the stage at 1:10pm today and leader Sebastian Te Tei says the performance is about maintaining the standard that they have set for themselves with the hope they will rein for another two years.

Head to www.maoritelevision.com to watch their full performance.