Ratana Pa remembers Te Waru o Noema 1918

Celebrations are being held today to mark 100 years since the anointing of Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana, the founder of the Rātana faith.

A church service was held this morning at Ratana Pa to mark the auspicious occasion where the unveiling of a tūru took place.

The tūru is made out of grey marble and stands in front of the veranda where Tahu Pōtiki Wiremu Ratana said the holy spirit descended upon him at 2pm on November 8 1918. It's engraved with white writing to mark the significance of the day.

Thousands of uri of Ratana Pa have come together to remember the events of Te Waru o Noema. A host of events will take place throughout the remainder of the day, including rangatahi workshops.

The main service will take place at 2pm, before the entertainment kicks off later this afternoon. This includes a performance from well-known Aotearoa roots reggae band House of Shem who recently lost their founding member and father Carl Perkins.

Leah Te Whata will have more on today's activities tonight on Te Kāea. Here's Leah's Te Waru o Noema stories here: