Rangatahi share stories of land protection with World Youth Leaders

Addressing environmental and youth social concerns were some of the issues discussed at the 29th Ship for World Youth programme. 12 countries including New Zealand took part in month-long sea bound trip across the Pacific and national leader Jay Rerekura says Māori are leading the way.

It was an emotional return for New Zealand's Ship for World Youth (S4WY) delegates from Tokyo, and a trip of a lifetime that cultivated leadership and international relationships.

New Zealand delegate Jay Rerekura told Te Kāea, “We carry our Iwi and our own kaupapa with us as well. So we've had people that are supporting people like Ihumātao, peace through dialogue. Carrying our own learnings around kaupapa haka and around tikanga. It's just an opportunity to share cultures.”

Pania Newton (Waikato, Ngā Puhi) who was also a part of the youth team said, “We spoke about the issues oppressing the youth of NZ, such as the injustices to prisoners, suicide, poverty issues, also, an important concern close to my heart is the oppression to the community of Ihumātao.”

244 young world leaders spent 34 days sailing from Yokohama to the Solomon Islands, Auckland, Fiji and Vanuatu, discussing global issues.

Rerekura says, “Indigenous issues around the world are very similar to us but I think Māori, we're a bit further down the track in terms of our development. So a lot of those countries are really looking to us to see what we're doing and are very interested in why our culture is so strong.”

New Zealand delegate Te Wai Coulston says, “Climate change is a massive one. When we met the Fijian prime minister and the president they really emphasised how important that is to them as an island nation, same with Tonga and same with everyone.”

S4WY is funded by the Japanese Government which began in the 60's. As an opportunity for Japanese youth to visit and maintain strong links with the youth of other nations.

“Other delegations could really thrive off the Māori spirit, about how we've gone about things. When we came to the port of call we went to Bastion Point and they got the whole run through. So everyone on the boat was repping Māori hard by the end of it.”

Delegates will now reflect and implement post programme projects to implement strategies learnt over the following weeks.