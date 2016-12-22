Rangatahi release positive messages to combat suicide

Te Rau Matatini in conjunction with Te Puni Kōkiri has released a new series of resources that targets suicide prevention. The resources are youth-led supported culturally and clinically and are integrated with both te reo Māori and English.

#Maoriora is a new resource that is making waves on social media.

Te Rau Matatini Māori Health Specialist Marama Parore says, “Maori ora is one of those really exciting projects that come along in your life when you start talking about suicide and suicide prevention in te ao Māori and the things that are important to help protect our young people in particular.”

Te Puni Kokiri funded Te Raumatatini to develop a series of resources as part of a suicide prevention outreach to rangatahi. CEO of Te Rau Matatini Marama Parore says that they've taken a different approach to this project and have let the rangatahi develop and implement the ideas.

Youth volunteer Eunique Kitisen says, “So this is one of four. Our other ones will be launched in the New Year along with that we've created emojis, hashtags.”

“When you trust ranagatahi, really trust them and trust their authentic voice, that’s important because they now the story they want to tell, and so it’s not about the bad sad Maori, Let’s not do that anymore, everybody else does that to us. Let’s talk about how fabulous we are. And how we rock and whanau, and as individuals within whanau and what ti is to be Maori and to draw on the strength from your tupuna,” says Parore.

Since its recent launch the video has had 20k views and 500 shares on Facebook. Eunique Kitiseni says that she did not expect the video to spread so quickly and is hoping to get the message out there to rangatahi and whānau.

“I think that its positive in its strength based and I think that’s really important, particularly at this time of your when for some whanau Christmas is not a happy time of year, so we want whanau just to remember to reach into themselves and reach into the good things about themselves that are us and make that blossom i te wā o te Kirihimete,” says Parore.

There are four video resources in total and we will be launching a new one each month over December through to March along with other resources that will all be available to download in the New Year.