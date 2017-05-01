Rangatahi dreamers to meet inspirational Māori leaders

Associate Economic Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell is thrilled at the calibre of the winners of DreamBig Māori, a social media competition targeting Māori youth.

The seven winners submitted a short video describing their aspirations for the future and won a day with Tammy Davis, Dr Lance O’Sullivan, Stacey Morrison, James McOnie, Robett Hollis or Lisa Carrington.

Flavell says, “We wanted to inspire rangatahi to think about their aspirations and economic future, and I’m blown away with the kaupapa and level of our winners’ creativity.”

Flavell said rangatahi are at the heart of the new Māori economic strategy He kai kei aku ringa.

“Our young people can design and drive their economic future. For these young people to meet our influencers, and spend a day with these inspirational leaders and mentors, is a real opportunity to connect and gain some real knowledge to reach their goals.”

Flavell made and shared his own video in which he talked about his dreams, and it has been viewed more than 8,000 times.

“I’m really humbled that our rangatahi are taking the time to watch the ramblings of this old fulla.

I’m really fortunate that some of my dreams have been fulfilled – though not the dream of being a musician! But I’m now a Cabinet Minister so the thing is that you can achieve on your dreams and you can challenge your limits.”

The DreamBig Māori Facebook page has grown to more than 1600 followers. Overall the competition received 68 entries and more than 3000 votes were cast to determine the final seven winners.

DreamBig Māori winners:

• Alice Dimond, from Christchurch, hopes to empower and inspire more other rangatahi to reconnect with taha Māori.

• Arwen Solomon, from Auckland, dreams of representing New Zealand at the Crossfit games and to become an Olympian.

• Hayward (Hads) Te Huia, from Hamilton, dreams of raising the profile of ‘bombing’ in NZ.

• Josiah (Joey) Komene, from the Gold Coast, dreams of making a career in the film industry.

• Alicia Kapa, from Auckland, dreams of working with troubled teens.

• Jordana Pointon, from Wellington dreams of becoming a marine biologist working with the UN

• Te Akau ki Papamoa loves to dream big and tamariki at this school submitted a number of videos.



