Raising a family and campaigning for elections

Four Māori candidates contesting in general seats have exchanged parental advice in the lead up to elections.

Kawekōrero Reporters spoke to Labour Party’s Kiritapu Allan (East Coast electorate), Green Party’s Tane Woodley (Ōhāriu electorate), NZ First’S Ria Bond and The Opportunities Party’s Olly Wilson (Rangitata).

Allan shared the joys of being a first time mum and says, “Bubba is 15 days old and challenges at the moment are probably trying to juggle a campaign and be at home. Particularly in an electorate as large as ours.”

“I think by day four I had to be out on the campaign and be away for four days. So that was definitely a bit of a challenge and a tug on the heart strings. But also that notion of ‘no sleep’ that’s long gone. Who needs it?”

Woodley has three children and says, “All of them are at school. And to Kiri, all I’ll say is that the new born days will pass. Then the toddler’s trenches will one day pass. Then you’ll be in the bright patch which is school age.”

Bond says, “I’m quite graciously lucky to have two tamariki.”

Bond has a son who is 23 and a 16 year old daughter.

She says, “I can say as well to Kiri that it does seem like the nights are really short and that things go really fast.”

“When they’re 16, watch out!”

Wilson has four children, two boys and two girls whose ages range from 13 to 20 years old.