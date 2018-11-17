Topics: Tainui, Te Arawa

Pūkawa Marae celebrates 160 years of the Kiingitanga

By Kayne Ngātokowhā Peters

King Tuuheitia (far right) sits with his speakers and whānau during the pōwhiri at Pūkawa Marae

Ngāti Tūwharetoa has welcomed the Kiingitanga onto Pūkawa Marae to celebrate 160 years of the Māori King movement.

Hundreds have ascended onto the marae, situated southwest of Lake Taupō.

It was 162 years ago at Pūkawa, when Pootatau Te Wherowhero was nominated as king.  However, it took him two years to agree to take on the kingship.

Ariki Tumu Te Heuheu and his people of Ngāti Tūwharetoa will host the Kiingitanga and the people of Waikato for two days.  Both the Ariki and the Kiingitanga will discuss aspirations for their iwi moving forward.

Tomorrow Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Waikato will welcome iwi from all over the country to celebrate the Māori King movement as one.

Tomorrow's pōwhiri will start at 10am.

