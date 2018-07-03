Public service gets new gender pay principles

The government has reached a major milestone in its commitment to eliminate the gender pay gap in the public service, as new Gender Pay Principles are launched.

The five principles cover areas that the working group identified as overarching issues relevant to all aspects of the employment cycle, while recognising Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"This Government recognises that workplace gender equality must be addressed by policies around recruitment, remuneration, career progression, and many more," says State Services Minister Chris Hipkins.