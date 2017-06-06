Protest planned in response to US withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement

A visit to Parliament by US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson will be met with protest today by groups opposing Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Almost 200 countries have signed up to the agreement which saw participating nations agreeing to “undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change” and enhance support to assist developing countries to do so.

When speaking of his decision to withdraw last week Donald Trump told press outside the White House;

“The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord or in really an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, to its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers. So we’re getting out but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair and if we can that’s great.”

350 Aotearoa says it will lead hundreds of people to gather outside Parliament today to protest the decision and what it believes is the New Zealand governments “weak response” to it.

Executive Director of 350 Aotearoa, Niamh O’Flynn says “Trump’s decision is a crime against our future. English has been quiet as a mouse at a time he needs to be fiercely and powerfully outspoken like many other world leaders have been,”

The US Secretary of State is expected to meet with Bill English and Gerry Brownlee and 350 Aotearoa says they will be calling on them to “Stand up for New Zealand and the rest of the world, not the interests of big fossil fuel companies and climate denial. Tell Tillerson that withdrawing from action on climate change is unacceptable and unwelcome.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee says “We welcome Secretary Tillerson’s visit as a chance to strengthen the close relationship between New Zealand and the United States, to discuss some of the world’s most pressing issues, and to further promote our economic ties.”

Brownlee says prosperity and stability in the Asia Pacific region and counter terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan will be among the items on the agenda for discussion.

The United States is New Zealand's third largest trading partner.