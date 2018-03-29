Police urge caution as road toll reaches 100

With the 2018 road toll sitting at 100, police are urging motorists to take care on the roads this Easter weekend.

Many main roads throughout the country will suffer from congestion, in particular, Auckland's southern and northen motorways.

The Government will hold a Local Government Road Safety Summit in Wellington on 9 April.

“This is just the start of a long-term Government commitment to embedding road safety in transport thinking, spending, design, and operations to make our roads safer for everyone," says Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

“I urge people to take care on the roads this Easter Weekend and to drive responsibly."

The New Zealand Transport Agency has created maps to show the areas where traffic will be heaviest to help motorists decide when the right time is to travel.

You can visit the NZTA website for more information.