Police crack down on drivers using their phones

Police are urging drivers to keep off their cell phones while driving.

The Wellington Road Policing team conducted a mobile operation in Petone on the afternoon of August 15.

During the one hour time frame of the operation Police issued 18 cell phone infringements and 12 seatbelt infringements.

Wellington Road Policing Senior Sergeant Simon de Wit said the number of infringements issued was disappointing.

"It is really disappointing and it shows that drivers are still willing to take unnecessary risks on our roads," he said.

"There are a lot of other distractions while driving, but drivers using mobile phones has become a significant problem."

Police recommend that drivers either turn their phone off or put it in silent mode to avoid the temptation of texting or talking while driving.