Police accept they're unconsciously bias against Māori

New Zealand Police accept they have an issue of unconscious bias against Māori, but have failed to reduce the number of Māori being arrested.

Two years ago, Police Commissioner Mike Bush admitted/ there was a bias amongst police against Māori.

They say they've achieved a 35% decrease in Māori youth prosecutions since 2012 under the Whanau Ora based Turning of the Tide policy.

Māori lawyer Kylie Quince says, despite two years of police recognizing unconscious bias, there has been no reduction in the number of Māori being arrested.