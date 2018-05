The Documentary Poi Hopes and Dreams has taken out the award for Best Documentary of the Year at the Top Shorts Online Film Festival.

The documentary's producers Lanita Ririnui and Ngātapa Black created the series that captures moments of life through a mother's thoughts and observations of her child.

The child is being likened to the poi - a treasure that must be nurtured.

Well-known Māori women were chosen to share their stories.