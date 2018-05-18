PM set to attend event as hologram

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to attend the opening of Techweek on Monday 18 May as a hologram.

NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says she will be the first national leader to undertake an official engagement as a hologram.

Techweek is an annual tech festival held across 36 towns and cities around the country.

Muller says, “ It will look like the PM is at the opening, but it will actually just be a projection - #holoPM. While this technology is still very new, it is exciting to see how fast tech like this is developing in New Zealand and to see the government understand the importance of tech for New Zealand.”

Techweek is being driven by NZTech, the non-government organisation that coordinates 20 national tech associations and their 700 plus members, including almost all major tech brands, as well as banks, universities, government agencies and large corporations like Fonterra and Air New Zealand.

Technology is New Zealand’s fastest growing industry and third biggest export sector.