PM says Hauraki settlement an “issue between iwi”

Progress. That is what the government is focussed on when it comes to the Pare Hauraki Treaty settlement, according to the PM.

After six weeks maternity leave Jacinda Ardern returned to her role of running the country.

Her first day back was spent getting through a series of interviews – 11 in total – from her Auckland home with the country’s news media services, including Māori Television.

During the 10 minute interview the PM was asked whether or not the Pare Hauraki settlement is a ‘repeat of the Foreshore and Seabed’ as many opposing the settlement have claimed.

She refutes those claims saying, “No, no.”

“This is an issue between iwi, unlike the Foreshore and Seabed where the government really was at the centre of that issue,” she said.

“We were the ones guiding the decision making there... We have a role to play in trying to mediate our way through and ultimately seek settlement.”

