PM kicks off Techweek as hologram

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the first world leader to undertake an official engagement as a hologram.

This morning she opened Techweek 2018 in digital form, the same technology used to bring popular deceased musicians 'back to life', including renowned American rapper Tupac Shakur.

NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says, “While this technology is still very new, it is exciting to see how fast tech like this is developing in New Zealand and to see the government understand the importance of tech for New Zealand”.

Techweek will run more than 500 events across 36 towns and cities around the country this week.

In Hamilton, Waikato-Tainui and Waikato Innovation Park are hosting the Māori Tech showcase, an extravaganza that presents Māori businesses and leading experts at the cutting edge of tech and innovation in Aotearoa.

Meanwhile in Wellington, Te Papa is hosting The Magnificent Mahuki Tech Tour, opening its doors to explore the digital technology, past, present and future in the museum.

In Auckland, the Vodafone Events Centre is hosting southtechweek18-XLR8, a two-day workshop which aims to harness the potential of young Māori and Pasifika in the digital innovation space.

