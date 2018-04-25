PM funds veteran support services

Yesterday the prime minister announced that $1.1mil will be allocated to Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA) AND No Duff Charitable Trust in grant payments over the next four years.

The funding will see $250,000 go to the RSA and $25,000 to No Duff every year to help fund their support services for veterans.

Ardern says the money will be used primarily to support veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress.

“We’re seeing cases of Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) injury, and many of our younger men and women are returning from operational service in need of help. The RSA has worked hard to modernise it's services to meet the emerging need. They are a great example of an organisation which has evolved and they are wonderful advocates for veterans”.

The No Duff funding had been scrapped by the previous government. However, Ardern says this announcement ensures guaranteed funding to both agencies for the next four years.