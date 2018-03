The Prime Minister and her contingent have reached the final leg of their Pacific Mission in Rarotonga.

Ardern and her partner were welcomed on to Pa Ariki's Marae, Atu Pare this morning by the people of the land and officials in what was an exciting display of culture and colour.

Ardern will later head to the office of the Prime Minister and will address media.

Te Kāea political reporter Talisa Kupenga has more tonight on Te Kāea.