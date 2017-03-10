Plead to bring Kiwi mum home after stroke in France

67-year-old Diane (Ginny) Butler of Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa suffered a stroke while on holiday in Bordeaux, France.

Butler was admitted to a French hospital on the 3rd of March and was discharged on the 9th of March 2017.

She had no health insurance and it's costing her whānau $1839.62 NZ dollars a night for hospital care.

The family has been billed by the hospital to the sum of €7938.85 euros ($12,170.42 NZD) so far for her hospital care.

Her daughter, Francis Cruickshank said “for medical, travel and a travel escort it would cost $23,000”

Her whānau here in New Zealand and Australia have started a 'GoFundMe' page called ‘Bring Our Aunty Home’ to help pay for her care.

The whānau plans to bring her home once she’s stable and money is available for them to do so.

Here's the link to the 'GoFundMe' page for Diane Butler:

https://www.gofundme.com/5yv7h8-bring-her-home