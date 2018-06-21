Pipiri Ki Papatuanuku encourages sustainable lifestyle

Over 2,000 people in Aotearoa and abroad have signed up to Pipiri Ki Papatuanuku, a social movement lead by rangatahi Māori that is raising awareness and engaging people to make environmentally sustainable choices in their everyday lives.

Embody your tribal proverb, that's the call being made by the duo behind Pipiri Ki Papatuanuku.

“You could be just starting out, let's say to recycle. Through that practice you may grow your awareness and relationship with the earth and your tribal proverb,” says Tamoko Ormsby.

Founded by Waimirirangi Koopu-Stone and Tamoko Ormsby, the initiative encourages and challenges people to recycle and reuse, to reduce waste and eliminate plastic.

Tamoko Ormsby says, “There are 9 options to pursue in this initiative. Three for food, three for waste, three for plastics. Through these strategies you can embody your tribal proverb.”

Waimirirangi Koopu-Stone says, “That's the main goal, when you enter a store, you think about the wider context of that particular item.”

Over 2600 people have signed up to the the social media initiative, which allows people from all walks of life to connect and share their progress.

Members include newcomers who are just starting out on the sustainable living-journey, vegetarians and vegans, those who recycle, as well as those who are passionate about the Māori world and its protocols.

An ambassador for the program, Deyne Painting-Davis joined for healthy nutrition.

“The seed has been planted, like these jars to collect these foods, so we don't go and buy plastic,” says Painting-Davis.

The duo are taking their message to various schools, kōhanga and kindergartens to plant the seed while children are young.

There are different levels of commitment and people are encouraged to do what they can.