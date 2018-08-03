Photo gallery - Jacinda Ardern and her whānau

Jacinda Ardern is now one of the many working parents in New Zealand, returning to her role as prime minister this week after the birth of her first daughter in June.

As a working parent, Ardern will have the option to negotiate flexible working conditions and hours following the successful update to the Employment Relations (Flexible Working Arrangements) Amendment Act 2007.

Parents Centre New Zealand were part of the coalition for flexible working conditions group for this change to be made to the Act.

A spokesperson from the centre says, “Our prime minister is already an expert at multi-tasking as she rocks her baby and runs a country!

"As parents, one of the first things we have to learn is juggling many different roles and Jacinda Ardern has been multi-tasking like every single parent I’ve ever met over the past five weeks on maternity leave. As Ardern returns to work as prime minister and a mum, she will start to share a little bit of what life will look like, because it’s obviously going to be a little bit different."

Below are a selection of photos of Ardern and her family taken by Derek Henderson.