Peters will opt National – Sandra Lee

Former politician Sandra Lee-Vercoe believes Winston Peters will lean towards a coalition with National.

The former co-leader of the Alliance Party sat next to Peters in the House for many years.

She predicted on Māori Television’s Kawekōrero show that Peters will return to familiar home turf.

“He joined the National Party as a young Māori politician when most young Māori back then wanted to join Labour,” said Lee.

“So that’s his iwi. That’s his home turf. But whether it’s sustainable or not, I’d argue it’s far less sustainable than any deal that involved having the Greens, for example, with him.”

But Lee believes a decision by Peters could be up to the wire.

“If he’s provoked by anyone in either Labour or National, he could change his mind right up to the last minute,” said Lee.

“He’s an old-style traditional conservative and if he goes with National he’ll be getting into bed with a whole lot of free-marketers.”