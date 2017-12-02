Paul Henare up for Coach of the Year at 2017 Māori Sports Awards

Paul Henare has been named as a finalist at tonight's Māori Sports Awards, in the Coach of the Year category.

The Tall Blacks and NZ Breakers head coach has been busy these last few weeks and spoke to Te Kāea about the honour of being a nominee.

He may be the top NZ Basketball coach at the moment, but Paul Henare remains humble.

He says, "Just for me to represent, a Māori boy from Hawke's Bay, I try to be a role model for the ones that are in a current situation."

The current Breakers head coach has been busy with his side, who are currently on top of the ANBL leaderboard with only one loss in 10 matches.

He's also head of the Tall Blacks, who recently returned from playing in Hong Kong.

The side got their first win of the 2019 FIBA qualifiers against Hong Kong, winning by 59 points.

This is why he's been named as a finalist as Coach of the Year at the Māori Sports Awards.

It will be hard competition for Henare in this category, going up against champion netball coach Noeline Taurua, and Women's Sevens coach Allan Bunting.