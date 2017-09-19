Patuharakeke hapū assess pipeline damage

Northland Regional Council says they are not aware of any significant environmental damage after the discovery of a jet fuel leak on a section of the Refinery Auckland pipeline near Ruakaka in Northland.

However, mana whenua Patuharakeke want to assess the damage for themselves and representative Juliane Chetham is heading onto the affected site for the first time. Her job is to assess the damage on behalf of her hapū Patuharakeke.

She says, "It is a concern because it is in the Ruakaka river catchment. Although we have been told by Regional Council that it hasn't got into any waterways, we just want to eyeball that for ourselves and we want to get access to the monitoring results that the Regional Council has been doing."

According to Northland Regional Council, Refining NZ estimated a spill of up to 80,000 litres yesterday. Despite this, the Council says there have been no reports of major environmental damage and today were set to assess six groundwater bores for contamination near the site.

Refining NZ says the repair of the pipe is progressing well and remain on track to deliver jet fuel into Wiri on Sunday, 24.

"We don't have a clear idea yet as to how much jet fuel has been spilled and what extent of the spill is, and we just want to see for ourselves that it has been appropriately contained and learn a little bit more about the recovery operation that they've got going."

Last Thursday, Refining NZ's 170km pipeline from Marsden Pt to Wiri in Auckland was reported to have burst near Ruakaka.

"We really want to make sure that this doesn't likely happen again and we got questions for the refinery about the pipeline and how it's maintained and what the signage is like and to make sure that the people operating don't damage it again."

Once Chetham has finished looking at the affected site, she will then decide whether or not more Patuharakeke members need to be brought in for further assessment.