Pasifika to celebrate 25th anniversary

With more than 220 performance groups and 60,000 visitors expected at Western Springs Park on 25-26 March, Pasifika celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The free, family-friendly festival is a great way to experience the diverse cultures of the Pacific.

Western Springs Park will be transformed into 11 villages representing different Pacific Islands from Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue, Aotearoa, Hawaii, Kiribati, Samoa, Tahiti, Tuvalu, Tonga and Tokelau.

Each village has their own performance stage featuring traditional and contemporary performances and market stalls selling delicious food and handmade crafts. There will also be sponsors’ areas with photo booths, plenty of games, giveaways and activities for all ages.

To celebrate 25 years and acknowledge all those who have contributed to the festival, there will be an entertainment showcase from 4-6pm on Saturday 25 March (Samoan Village), including performances by Ura Tabu Dance Company, social media stars Resonate performing their ‘Moana mash-up’ and cultural groups from Auckland schools.

Mayor Phil Goff says Pasifika holds a special place in Auckland’s social and cultural life.

“Auckland is the world’s biggest Pacific city, with strong ties to the islands, and Pasifika has become part of our culture and identity.

I’m proud that Auckland celebrates its diversity through the coming together to embrace Pasifika.”

To find out more about Pasifika Festival 2017, go to: