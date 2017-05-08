Paora Maxwell announces resignation from Māori Television

The chief executive of Māori Television Paora Maxwell has resigned from the broadcaster.

Mr Maxwell announced his resignation in a hui at Māori Television this morning, saying he wanted to ensure staff heard it from him.

“This has been a difficult decision but changing family & business circumstances has led to the need to dedicate my time to other commitments. I will always support the important kaupapa of Māori broadcasting and am proud of Māori TV and its people who have worked very hard for the benefit of all New Zealanders,” Maxwell said.

It is understood Maxwell and the board of Māori Television have not been able to agree on a number of matters, including the establishment of a fit for purpose studio at the station’s new premises in East Tamaki. The board has deferred a decision on the studio several times.

But it is also understood family circumstances strongly influenced his decision to resign. He said it had been a privilege to lead Māori TV through a challenging era for the entire industry and thanked staff for their commitment. "The kaupapa of Māori Television is bigger than any one person. It's bigger than me, it's bigger than the board, it's bigger than anyone," he told staff this morning.

“I have every faith in the current senior executive team and all the kaimahi at Māori TV. It has been a privilege to see the positive changes they have achieved for our kaupapa, our people and New Zealand,” said Maxwell.

Chairman of the Board of Māori Television Georgina te Heuheu acknowledged Mr Maxwell's resignation.

"On behalf of the board we thank Paora for his work and commitment to Māori Television and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours. The Board will begin the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive and Editor-in-Chief later in the year,” Mrs te Heuheu says.

Maxwell is expected to give an interview live on Māori Television’s Online midday news, Rereatea, today.

He will remain with Māori Television as CEO until the end of August 2017 and until the end of the year in a consultation role.