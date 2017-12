Around 250 New Zealand Defence Force members are serving in 11 different operations this Christmas season.

They've got together and made a video sending their good wishes back to friends, family and New Zealand.

"The vibe around here has been pretty good with the coalition forces our partner nations we’ve put together Christmas decorations in the hallways, for example, the eating area the mess and dining area is all set up."

"We’ve got little center raffles and everyone gets on with their job that they do, they do what they can but there is a lot of festive spirit around the place at the moment," says staff sergeant Brett Maraku, currently based in Kabul Afghanistan.

While it is a difficult time of year being away from their loved ones technology has been able to somewhat soften the blow.

"The communication is really good so I speak to my family and my kids every day when I can when they’re not too busy watching TV my little ones so it’s been really good having internet and the internet is really good over here."

"I can imagine for some places you go on operations and they don’t have the internet so that’s been quite easy over here," says sergeant Piripi Matthews, who is also based in Kabul.

New Zealand military is scattered throughout Lebanon, North and South Korea and Sudan with the vast majority posted in the middle east.

"The threat level is always high where we are at the moment we’re in pretty, security levels are very good but we’re always on," says Maraku.

New Zealand Forces have been in Afghanistan since 2001, following the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.