Over 100 NZ films now available on demand

New Zealand Film Commission has just passed 100 Kiwi video titles available on their online platform, NZ Film On Demand.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry congratulated the New Zealand Film Commission for the milestone.

"NZ Film On Demand offers New Zealanders a unique portal to view our film history and has a broad range of films, from recent cinema releases to newly-digitised classics, short films and documentaries," says Barry.

Launched in 2014, NZ Film On Demand is currently available in New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

"There is no subscription fee for users who can choose to watch one film or all of them. Viewers can rent or buy any of the movies from the online viewing platform and watch them wherever and whenever they want to – even on their mobile phone or tablet.

"Film is one of the ways we share our culture with others, and by making this platform available to viewers outside New Zealand, we open a window so they can see and understand what makes New Zealand unique," says Barry.

Some feature films included in the listing are The Dark Horse, Boy, Once Were Warriors, Footroot Flats and Goodbye Pork Pie.

To sign up for NZ Film On Demand, visit their website, the app is also available via the App Store and Google Play.