O’Sullivan calls for Māori scholarship support

Dr Lance O’Sullivan is calling on iwi and land trusts to work with The Moko Foundation to support the large amount of Māori scholarship applicants who are achieving in health sciences.

Due to the large amount of applicants for the foundation’s Aka Hauora Scholarship, a second scholarship was announced.

A generous sponsor has come on board allowing The Moko Foundation to provide the two $5000 scholarships along with five additional $1000 scholarships.

“We were overwhelmed with the number of applications that came through and realised that, not only was there a huge need out there but there is a huge opportunity for us all to band together to meet the need”, says Dr O’Sullivan.

Dr O’Sullivan has now issued a challenge to others to match his organisation’s contribution and says if enough organisations come on board, it could have a significant impact on many whānau.

Dr O’Sullivan encourages other organisations to get in touch with him and his team at The Moko Foundation to get the ball rolling at 021877278 (Deidre Otene- CEO The Moko Foundation)

The Aka Hauora Scholarship recipients are:

Te Kapowairua Stephens $5000

Nick Waaka $5000

Aotea Frandi $1000

Casey Te Rangi $1000

Elyse Amai $1000

Nikau Reti-Beazley $1000

Kenny Hau $1000