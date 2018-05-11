Oriini Kaipara wins Best Māori Reporting

Native Affairs presenter, Oriini Kaipara, has won Best Māori Affairs reporting at this year’s national voyager. Media Awards.

The win was announced at an awards gala attended by hundreds of media from across print, radio, television and digital in Auckland tonight.

Kaipara, who was also nominated for the highly difficult Best Investigation category, said she was humbled to be considered beside New Zealand’s best journalists.

“Māori journalists are constantly held accountable to our people, not just our editors. Every day is challenging so the success of one is a win for all of us” she said.

Her entry included an exclusive and ongoing investigation into a Family Court ruling which banned a seven-year-old from any reo Māori education. Kaipara navigated through multiple legal documents and court restrictions to ensure the story saw the light of day. The ruling was later overturned by the High Court.

Māori news and current affairs was a recurring theme at this year’s awards.

Marae reporter, Hikurangi Jackson, won best reporting for Arts, Entertainment and Lifestyle.

Best Innovation in digital Storytelling went to rnz.co.nz/Great Southern TV and Animation Research for NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka

Best investigation was won by the New Zealand Herald’s Olivia Carville, for her reporting on two Māori Northland teens’ suicide. Her story was part of the paper’s Break the Silence coverage which also won Best editorial campaign or project.

The efforts of Papakura High School students to overcome societal stereotypes won best team video feature, NZ Herald.

More than 2000 entries were submitted by media nationwide for the awards which is the most recognised journalism accolade in New Zealand.

Māori Television congratulates all winners and finalists.

WINNERS:

Reporting

Reporter - arts, entertainment and lifestyle: Hikurangi Jackson, Marae

Reporter - Health, education and/or general: Tony Wall, Stuff

Reporter - crime, justice and/or social issues: Jared Savage, NZ Herald

Reporter - Maori affairs: Oriini Kaipara, Maori Television

Best (single) news story: Melanie Reid, Newsroom.co.nz - Politicians, police, and the payout

Best investigation: Olivia Carville, NZ Herald - What becomes of the Broken Hearted

Best team investigation: Stuff Circuit - The Valley, New Zealand's war in Afghanistan

Best coverage of a major news event: rnz.co.nz - Election 2017

Best reporter – junior: Nina Hindmarsh, Nelson Mail

Student Journalist of the Year: Ruby Nyika, Waikato Times

Community Journalist of the Year: Rob Drent, The Devonport Flagstaff

Regional Journalist of the Year: Carmen Hall, Bay of Plenty Times

Sports Journalist of the Year: Dana Johannsen, NZ Herald

Business Journalist of the Year: Matt Nippert, NZ Herald

Political Journalist of the Year: Audrey Young, NZ Herald

Reporter of the Year: Melanie Reid, Newsroom.co.nz

Digital

Best Innovation in digital Storytelling: rnz.co.nz/Great Southern TV and Animation Research, NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka

Best News Website or App: nzherald.co.nz

Website of the Year (joint): Newsroom.co.nz and Stuff

Feature writing

Feature writing - Best first-person essay or feature: Peter Wells, The Spinoff

Feature writing – sport: Dana Johannsen NZ Herald

Feature writing - business and/or personal finance: Rebecca Macfie, New Zealand Listener

Feature writing - Best feature writer – junior: Mirjam Guesgen, VetScript Magazine

Feature writing (long-form)

Feature writing - arts, entertainment and lifestyle: Simon Wilson, The Spinoff

Feature writing - health, education and/or general: Kirsty Johnston, NZ Herald

Feature writing - crime, justice and / or social issues: Mike White, North & South

Feature Writer of the Year: Kate Evans, New Zealand Geographic and North & South

Feature writing (short-form)

Feature writing - arts, entertainment and lifestyle: Greg Bruce, NZ Herald

Feature writing - health, education and/or general: Greg Bruce, NZ Herald

Feature writing - crime, justice and / or social issues: Donna-Lee Biddle, Waikato Times

Feature Writer of the Year: Tess McClure, VICE

General

Best Headline or hook: Taylor Sincock, Newshub

Best artwork/graphics (including interactive/motion graphics): Toby Morris, The Spinoff and The Wireless

Cartoonist of the Year: Sharon Murdoch, The Press, Sunday Star- Times and The Dominion Post

Reviewer of the Year: Charlotte Grimshaw New Zealand Listener and The Spinoff

Best trade/specialist publication and/or website: NZ Retail and Register.co.nz

nib Health Journalism Scholarship – junior: Sasha Borissenko, Newsroom.co.nz

General nib Health Journalism Scholarship – senior: Barbara Fountain, New Zealand Doctor

Science and Technology Award (joint): Donna Chisholm North & South, NZ Listener and Kate Evans, New Zealand Geographic and North & South

Environmental / Sustainability Award: Isobel Ewing, Newshub

Best editorial campaign or project: nzherald.co.nz - Break The Silence

Editorial Executive of the Year: Murray Kirkness, Editor, NZ Herald

Wolfson Fellowship: Matt Nippert, NZ Herald

Magazines

Best magazine design: Metro magazine

Magazine of the Year: New Zealand Geographic

Newspapers

Best newspaper-inserted magazine: The Weekend Mix

Best newspaper front page: Hawke's Bay Today

Community Newspaper of the Year: Mountain Scene

Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation): Waikato Times

Newspaper of the Year (more than 30,000 circulation): The Press

Weekly Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald

Voyager Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald

Opinion writing

Opinion writing - general and/or sport: Leah McFall Sunday magazine, Sunday Star-Times

Opinion writing - humour/satire: Dave Armstrong, The Dominion Post

Opinion writing - business and/or personal finance: Duncan Greive, The Spinoff

Opinion Writer of the Year: Steve Braunias, NZ Herald

Photography

Best feature/photographic essay: Kent Blechynden, scoop.co.nz

Best photography – general: John Borren, Bay of Plenty Times

Best photography – portrait: Chris Skelton, The Press

Best photography – sport: Andrew Cornaga, www.photosport.nz

Best photography – news: Joseph Johnson, The Press

Best photo – junior: Kavinda Herath, The Southland Times

Photographer of the Year: Iain McGregor, Stuff

Videography

Best news video: George Heard, The Press

Best feature video: Tasha Impey, Re:, TVNZ

Best team video – news: 1 NEWS NOW - Edgecumbe's poor flood defences

Best team video – feature: NZ Herald - Under The Bridge

Best videographer – junior: Jaden McLeod, NZ Herald Local Focus

Videographer of the Year (joint): Alexander Robertson, NZME/Very Nice Productions and Mike Scott, NZ Herald