Oriini Kaipara wins Best Māori Reporting

Native Affairs presenter, Oriini Kaipara, has won Best Māori Affairs reporting at this year’s national voyager. Media Awards.
The win was announced at an awards gala attended by hundreds of media from across print, radio, television and digital in Auckland tonight.
Kaipara, who was also nominated for the highly difficult Best Investigation category, said she was humbled to be considered beside New Zealand’s best journalists.
“Māori journalists are constantly held accountable to our people, not just our editors. Every day is challenging so the success of one is a win for all of us” she said.
Her entry included an exclusive and ongoing investigation into a Family Court ruling which banned a seven-year-old from any reo Māori education. Kaipara navigated through multiple legal documents and court restrictions to ensure the story saw the light of day. The ruling was later overturned by the High Court.
Māori news and current affairs was a recurring theme at this year’s awards.
Marae reporter, Hikurangi Jackson, won best reporting for Arts, Entertainment and Lifestyle.
Best Innovation in digital Storytelling went to rnz.co.nz/Great Southern TV and Animation Research for NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka
Best investigation was won by the New Zealand Herald’s Olivia Carville, for her reporting on two Māori Northland teens’ suicide. Her story was part of the paper’s Break the Silence coverage which also won Best editorial campaign or project.
The efforts of Papakura High School students to overcome societal stereotypes won best team video feature, NZ Herald.
More than 2000 entries were submitted by media nationwide for the awards which is the most recognised journalism accolade in New Zealand.
Māori Television congratulates all winners and finalists.
WINNERS:
Reporting
Reporter - arts, entertainment and lifestyle: Hikurangi Jackson, Marae
Reporter - Health, education and/or general: Tony Wall, Stuff
Reporter - crime, justice and/or social issues: Jared Savage, NZ Herald
Reporter - Maori affairs: Oriini Kaipara, Maori Television
Best (single) news story: Melanie Reid, Newsroom.co.nz - Politicians, police, and the payout
Best investigation: Olivia Carville, NZ Herald - What becomes of the Broken Hearted
Best team investigation: Stuff Circuit - The Valley, New Zealand's war in Afghanistan
Best coverage of a major news event: rnz.co.nz - Election 2017
Best reporter – junior: Nina Hindmarsh, Nelson Mail
Student Journalist of the Year: Ruby Nyika, Waikato Times
Community Journalist of the Year: Rob Drent, The Devonport Flagstaff
Regional Journalist of the Year: Carmen Hall, Bay of Plenty Times
Sports Journalist of the Year: Dana Johannsen, NZ Herald
Business Journalist of the Year: Matt Nippert, NZ Herald
Political Journalist of the Year: Audrey Young, NZ Herald
Reporter of the Year: Melanie Reid, Newsroom.co.nz
Digital
Best Innovation in digital Storytelling: rnz.co.nz/Great Southern TV and Animation Research, NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka
Best News Website or App: nzherald.co.nz
Website of the Year (joint): Newsroom.co.nz and Stuff
Feature writing
Feature writing - Best first-person essay or feature: Peter Wells, The Spinoff
Feature writing – sport: Dana Johannsen NZ Herald
Feature writing - business and/or personal finance: Rebecca Macfie, New Zealand Listener
Feature writing - Best feature writer – junior: Mirjam Guesgen, VetScript Magazine
Feature writing (long-form)
Feature writing - arts, entertainment and lifestyle: Simon Wilson, The Spinoff
Feature writing - health, education and/or general: Kirsty Johnston, NZ Herald
Feature writing - crime, justice and / or social issues: Mike White, North & South
Feature Writer of the Year: Kate Evans, New Zealand Geographic and North & South
Feature writing (short-form)
Feature writing - arts, entertainment and lifestyle: Greg Bruce, NZ Herald
Feature writing - health, education and/or general: Greg Bruce, NZ Herald
Feature writing - crime, justice and / or social issues: Donna-Lee Biddle, Waikato Times
Feature Writer of the Year: Tess McClure, VICE
General
Best Headline or hook: Taylor Sincock, Newshub
Best artwork/graphics (including interactive/motion graphics): Toby Morris, The Spinoff and The Wireless
Cartoonist of the Year: Sharon Murdoch, The Press, Sunday Star- Times and The Dominion Post
Reviewer of the Year: Charlotte Grimshaw New Zealand Listener and The Spinoff
Best trade/specialist publication and/or website: NZ Retail and Register.co.nz
nib Health Journalism Scholarship – junior: Sasha Borissenko, Newsroom.co.nz
General nib Health Journalism Scholarship – senior: Barbara Fountain, New Zealand Doctor
Science and Technology Award (joint): Donna Chisholm North & South, NZ Listener and Kate Evans, New Zealand Geographic and North & South
Environmental / Sustainability Award: Isobel Ewing, Newshub
Best editorial campaign or project: nzherald.co.nz - Break The Silence
Editorial Executive of the Year: Murray Kirkness, Editor, NZ Herald
Wolfson Fellowship: Matt Nippert, NZ Herald
Magazines
Best magazine design: Metro magazine
Magazine of the Year: New Zealand Geographic
Newspapers
Best newspaper-inserted magazine: The Weekend Mix
Best newspaper front page: Hawke's Bay Today
Community Newspaper of the Year: Mountain Scene
Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation): Waikato Times
Newspaper of the Year (more than 30,000 circulation): The Press
Weekly Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald
Voyager Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald
Opinion writing
Opinion writing - general and/or sport: Leah McFall Sunday magazine, Sunday Star-Times
Opinion writing - humour/satire: Dave Armstrong, The Dominion Post
Opinion writing - business and/or personal finance: Duncan Greive, The Spinoff
Opinion Writer of the Year: Steve Braunias, NZ Herald
Photography
Best feature/photographic essay: Kent Blechynden, scoop.co.nz
Best photography – general: John Borren, Bay of Plenty Times
Best photography – portrait: Chris Skelton, The Press
Best photography – sport: Andrew Cornaga, www.photosport.nz
Best photography – news: Joseph Johnson, The Press
Best photo – junior: Kavinda Herath, The Southland Times
Photographer of the Year: Iain McGregor, Stuff
Videography
Best news video: George Heard, The Press
Best feature video: Tasha Impey, Re:, TVNZ
Best team video – news: 1 NEWS NOW - Edgecumbe's poor flood defences
Best team video – feature: NZ Herald - Under The Bridge
Best videographer – junior: Jaden McLeod, NZ Herald Local Focus
Videographer of the Year (joint): Alexander Robertson, NZME/Very Nice Productions and Mike Scott, NZ Herald