NZTV 2018 Award finalists announced - Full List

Finalists for the Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards 2018 have been announced, so who are the best on our screens, Aotearoa?
Veteran Māori broadcaster Tini Molyneux (Ngāi Tūhoe) has been named as this year's recipient of the Television Legend award. Molyneux currently produces for Marae and Māori Television's Te Kāea. She has presented, reported, and directed in addition to a 10-year stint at One News as Māori Affairs correspondent.
She has also won the Te Puni Kōkiri Qantas Award for covering Māori Issues on the Foreshore Seabed Hikoi and in 2016, and just last year was honoured at the Massey University Ngā Kupu Ora Awards, where she received Te Tohu a Tanara Whairiri Kitawhiti Ngata – Lifetime Achievement Award. Her broadcasting career spans over 30 years.
All award winners will be announced next month at two ceremonies: the New Zealand Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland will be held at GRID Auckland on November 8 and the Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards gala ceremony will take place at the Civic Theatre on November 22.
The 2018 New Zealand Television Craft Awards finalists are:
Best Editing: Documentary/Factual
Margot Francis
Decades in Colour S2
Greenstone TV (Prime)
Dion Schmidt
Wilbur: The King in the Ring
Notable Pictures (Māori Television)
Justin Hawkes
Stan
Ruckus (Three)
Toby Longbottom
The Valley
Stuff Circuit
Best Editing: Drama
Allanah Bazzard
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Cushla Dillon, Paul Maxwell
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
Eric De Beus
800 Words S3
South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 1)
Huawei Mate20 Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual
Peter Young
Hyundai Country Calendar
Fisheye Films (TVNZ 1)
Bevan Crothers
Stan
Ruckus (Three)
Phil Johnson
The Valley
Stuff Circuit
Clayton Carpinter & Richard Harling
Topp Country
Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)
Best Director: Multi Camera
Marcus Kennedy
HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series, Hamilton
Sky Network Television
Matt Quin
Rugby League World Cup: Samoa V Tonga
Sky Network Television
Mitchell Hawkes
Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017
Three and janda
Best Cinematographer: Drama
David Paul
The Dance Exponents - Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Simon Raby
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
DJ Stipsen
The New Legends of Monkey
See-Saw Films (TVNZ On Demand)
Best Contribution to a Soundtrack
Tom Miskin, Steve Finnigan, Mike Bayliss, Alan Kidd – Images and Sound
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Ben Sinclair, Steve Finnigan, Mike Bayliss, Chris Sinclair – Images and Sound
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
Nick Buckton, Greg Junovich, Jordan Smith, Ryan Green – Native Audio
Cul De Sac S2, Ep 6
Greenstone TV (TVNZ 2)
Images & Sound Best Original Score
Samuel Scott, Conrad Wedde and Lukasz Buda Music by Moniker
Cleverman
Pukeko Pictures (TVNZ On Demand/TVNZ Duke)
Peter Van Der Fluit
The New Legends of Monkey
See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)
Karl Steven
Resolve
Screentime (TVNZ 1)
Best Post Production Design
Paul Lear (Colourist) - Images & Sound
NZ Wars - The Stories of Ruapekapeka
Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)
Paul Lear (Colourist) - Images & Sound
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)
Alana Cotton (Colourist) - Images and Sound
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
Best Art Direction or Production Design
Miro Harré
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Clayton Ercolano
Westside S3
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
Brant Fraser
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
Best Costume Design
Sara Beale
Filthy Rich S2
Filthy Productions (TVNZ 2)
Katrina Hodge
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Liz McGregor
The New Legends of Monkey
See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)
Best Makeup Design
Deirdre Cowley
Filthy Rich S2
Filthy Productions (TVNZ 2)
Jacinta Driver
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Susie Glass, Jacqueline Leung, Joe Whelan
The New Legends of Monkey
See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)
Huawei Mate20 Best Script: Comedy
Roseanne Liang
Friday Night Bites
Flat3 Productions Ltd (TVNZ On Demand)
Alice Snedden
Funny Girls
Three
Ben Boyce, Jono Pryor, Alice Snedden
Jono & Ben S7
Three
Best Script: Drama
Pip Hall, Philip Smith
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Kate McDermott
800 Words S3
South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 1)
James Griffin
Westside S3
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
The 2018 New Zealand Television Awards categories to be awarded at the Gala event on November 22 are:
NZ On Air Best Drama Series
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures
Richard Bell, Chloe Smith, Tony Ayres (Three)
Cleverman
Pukeko Pictures
Rosemary Blight, Ryan Griffen, Sharon Lark, Jane Allen (TVNZ On Demand/Duke)
Westside S3
South Pacific Pictures
Mark Beesley, Chris Bailey, Kelly Martin, James Griffin (Three)
Images & Sound Best Feature Drama
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Carmen J Leonard
Catching the Black Widow
KHF Media (TVNZ 1)
Thomas Robins, David Stubbs
Resolve
Screentime NZ Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Philly de Lacey
NZ On Air Best Factual Series
Coast New Zealand
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Anna Lynch
Grand Designs New Zealand
Imagination Television Ltd (Three)
Megan Jones, Robyn Paterson
I Am…
Screentime NZ Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Philly de Lacey, Tina McLaren
NZ On Air Best Documentary
NZ Wars - The Stories of Ruapekapeka
Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)
Adrian Stevanon, Mihingarangi Forbes, Carmen J Leonard, Colin McCrae, Annabelle Lee
Stan
Ruckus (Three)
Arwen O’Connor
The Valley
Stuff
Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold, Jon Stephenson
Best Original Reality Series
The Casketeers
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Anna Lynch, Susan Leonard
The Big Ward S2
Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)
Wendy Tetley, Tash Christie
Lost & Found
Three
David Lomas, Sue Woodfield, Angela Mann
Stage & Screen Best Format Reality Series
My Kitchen Rules NZ S3
Seven Productions NZ Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Simon Fleming
Dancing with the Stars NZ
Three
Hayley Cunningham, John McDonald, Charlotte Hobson
Married at First Sight NZ
Three
Emma White, Greg Heathcote, Amanda Pain
The Block NZ S6
Three
Aaron Dolbel, Emma White, Greg Heathcote, Sue Woodfield, Angela Mann
Best Lifestyle Programme
Topp Country S3
Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)
Arani Cuthbert
Karena and Kasey’s Kitchen Diplomacy S2
Imagination Television Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Nicola Smith, Shelley Quinn, Vaughan Bayer
Mind Over Money S2
Ruckus (TVNZ 1)
Samantha Blackley
Best Current Affairs Programme
The Hui
Great Southern Film & Television (Three)
Annabelle Lee
Taken by the State
Newsroom.co.nz
Melanie Reid
Stuff Circuit
Stuff
Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold
NZ On Air Best Web Series
Baby Mama’s Club
Culture Factory (TVNZ On Demand)
Hanelle Harris, Mia Teirney Henry
Friday Night Bites
Flat3 Productions Ltd (TVNZ On Demand)
Roseanne Liang, Ally Xue, JJ Fong, Perlina Lau, Maha Albadrawi, Rachel Fawcett
Lucy Lewis Can’t Lose S2
Redletter TV (ThreeNow)
Amanda Alison & Paul Yates
Alice Snedden’s Bad News
TVNZ (TVNZ on Demand)
Alice Snedden, Leon Wadham, Sarah Zwart
Best Children’s Programme
Thunderbirds Are Go
Pukeko Pictures & ITV Studios (TVNZ On Demand)
Richard Taylor, Stuart McAra, Sharon Lark, Estelle Hughes, Giles Ridge
The New Legends of Monkey
See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)
Rachel Gardner, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Robin Scholes
What Now
WhitebaitMedia (TVNZ 2)
Janine Morrell-Gunn, Meg Huston, Morgan Williams
Te Māngai Pāho Best Maori Programme
NZ Wars - The Stories of Ruapekapeka
Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)
Adrian Stevanon, Mihingarangi Forbes, Carmen J Leonard, Colin McCrae, Annabelle Lee
The Casketeers
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Anna Lynch, Susan Leonard
Ahikāroa
Kura Productions Ltd (Māori Television)
Quinton Hita, Karen Te-Ō-Kahurangi Waaka-Tibble, Nicola Smith, Rachel Jean
Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme
Whaikōrero
Enter The Dragon Ltd (Māori Television)
Mahanga Pihama & Viv Wigby-Ngatai
Waka Huia – Timoti Karetu
Scottie Productions (TVNZ 1)
Ngahuia Wade, Megan Douglas
Te Karere
TVNZ
Arana Taumata
Best Pasifika Programme
Fresh 2018
Tikilounge Productions (TVNZ 2)
Danny Aumua, Mario Faumui, Elizabeth Koroi, Oliver Coddington
Tales Of Time – Coconet TV
Tikilounge Productions
Tuki Laumea, Lisa Taouma
Weaving Rainbows – Coconet TV
Tikilounge Productions
Elizabeth Koroi, Twayne Laumua
Best News Coverage
Te Kāea
Māori Television
Lynette Amoroa, Maramena Roderick
Newshub
Three
Newshub: Ardern Comes, Turei Goes
1 News
TVNZ
Tati Urale
Monstavision Best Sports Programme
Race for Motutapu
Alex Lewis Productions (ALP) (Three)
Alex Lewis, Mark Richardson, Eddy Fifield, Angela Mann
McKayson NZ Women’s Open Countdown
Sky Network Television
Tim Evans, Kerry Russell, Phil Tataurangi, Joris Bolyn, Brian Hitchcock
No Regrets
Sky Network Television
Bevan Sanson, Brian Hitchcock, Dave Earl, Nick Quail, Carl Matthews, Howard Dunn
Best Live Event Coverage
ANZAC Dawn Service 2018
Māori Television
Wayne Leonard, Brendon Butt
Election Aotearoa Māori Seats Debate
Māori Television
Carmen Parahi, Maramena Roderick
Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017
Three
John McDonald, Charlotte Hobson, janda
Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme
Funny Girls
Three
Bronwynn Bakker
Jono & Ben
Three
Bronwynn Bakker
High Road
Tomorrowland Television Ltd (Lightbox NZ)
Shannon Cairns
Best Director: Documentary/Factual
Felicity Morgan-Rhind
Topp Country S3
Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)
Peter Burger
Artefact
Greenstone TV (Māori Television)
Mitchell Hawkes
Stan
Ruckus (Three)
Toby Longbottom
The Valley
Stuff Circuit
Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama
Danny Mulheron
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Peter Salmon
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
Michael Hurst
Westside S3
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
Huawei Mate20 Best Actress
Aidee Walker
Catching the Black Widow
KHF Media (TVNZ 1)
Rebecca Gibney
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
Antonia Prebble
Westside S3
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
Best Actor
Jordan Mooney
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Rick Donald
800 Words S3
South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 1)
Mark Mitchinson
High Road
Tomorrowland Television Ltd (Lightbox NZ)
Reporter of the Year
Melanie Reid
Taken by the State and Hidden Cameras Reveal Milking Shed Beatings
Newsroom.co.nz
Paula Penfold
Stuff Circuit
Stuff
Jehan Casinader
Sunday
TVNZ
Huawei Mate20 Best Presenter: Entertainment
Mihingarangi Forbes
NZ Wars - The Stories of Ruapekapeka
Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)
Chris Moller
Grand Designs New Zealand
Imagination Television Ltd (Three)
Anika Moa
Anika Moa: Unleashed S1
Rogue Productions Ltd (Maori Television / TVNZ On Demand)
Jono Pryor & Ben Boyce
Jono & Ben S7
Three
Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs
Mihingarangi Forbes
The Hui
Great Southern Film & Television (Three)
Miriama Kamo
Marae
Pango Productions (TVNZ 1)
Mike McRoberts
Newshub
Three
Duncan Garner
The AM Show
Three
Woman's Day Television Personality of the Year
NB: Finalists announced in next week’s Woman’s Day magazine – open to public vote.
Television Legend
Tini Molyneux