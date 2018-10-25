NZTV 2018 Award finalists announced - Full List

Veteran broadcaster Tini Molyneux, recipient of Television Legend Award - Photo / File

Finalists for the Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards 2018 have been announced, so who are the best on our screens, Aotearoa?

Veteran Māori broadcaster Tini Molyneux (Ngāi Tūhoe) has been named as this year's recipient of the Television Legend award. Molyneux currently produces for Marae and Māori Television's Te Kāea. She has presented, reported, and directed in addition to a 10-year stint at One News as Māori Affairs correspondent.

She has also won the Te Puni Kōkiri Qantas Award for covering Māori Issues on the Foreshore Seabed Hikoi and in 2016, and just last year was honoured at the Massey University Ngā Kupu Ora Awards, where she received Te Tohu a Tanara Whairiri Kitawhiti Ngata – Lifetime Achievement Award. Her broadcasting career spans over 30 years.

All award winners will be announced next month at two ceremonies: the New Zealand Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland will be held at GRID Auckland on November 8 and the Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards gala ceremony will take place at the Civic Theatre on November 22.

The 2018 New Zealand Television Craft Awards finalists are:

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual

Margot Francis

Decades in Colour S2

Greenstone TV (Prime)

Dion Schmidt

Wilbur: The King in the Ring

Notable Pictures (Māori Television)

Justin Hawkes

Stan

Ruckus (Three)

Toby Longbottom

The Valley

Stuff Circuit



Best Editing: Drama

Allanah Bazzard

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Cushla Dillon, Paul Maxwell

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)

Eric De Beus

800 Words S3

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 1)



Huawei Mate20 Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual

Peter Young

Hyundai Country Calendar

Fisheye Films (TVNZ 1)

Bevan Crothers

Stan

Ruckus (Three)

Phil Johnson

The Valley

Stuff Circuit

Clayton Carpinter & Richard Harling

Topp Country

Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)



Best Director: Multi Camera

Marcus Kennedy

HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series, Hamilton

Sky Network Television

Matt Quin

Rugby League World Cup: Samoa V Tonga

Sky Network Television

Mitchell Hawkes

Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017

Three and janda



Best Cinematographer: Drama

David Paul

The Dance Exponents - Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Simon Raby

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)

DJ Stipsen

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films (TVNZ On Demand)



Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Tom Miskin, Steve Finnigan, Mike Bayliss, Alan Kidd – Images and Sound

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Ben Sinclair, Steve Finnigan, Mike Bayliss, Chris Sinclair – Images and Sound

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)

Nick Buckton, Greg Junovich, Jordan Smith, Ryan Green – Native Audio

Cul De Sac S2, Ep 6

Greenstone TV (TVNZ 2)



Images & Sound Best Original Score

Samuel Scott, Conrad Wedde and Lukasz Buda Music by Moniker

Cleverman

Pukeko Pictures (TVNZ On Demand/TVNZ Duke)

Peter Van Der Fluit

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)

Karl Steven

Resolve

Screentime (TVNZ 1)



Best Post Production Design

Paul Lear (Colourist) - Images & Sound

NZ Wars - The Stories of Ruapekapeka

Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)

Paul Lear (Colourist) - Images & Sound

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)

Alana Cotton (Colourist) - Images and Sound

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)



Best Art Direction or Production Design

Miro Harré

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Clayton Ercolano

Westside S3

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Brant Fraser

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)



Best Costume Design

Sara Beale

Filthy Rich S2

Filthy Productions (TVNZ 2)

Katrina Hodge

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Liz McGregor

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)



Best Makeup Design

Deirdre Cowley

Filthy Rich S2

Filthy Productions (TVNZ 2)

Jacinta Driver

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Susie Glass, Jacqueline Leung, Joe Whelan

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)



Huawei Mate20 Best Script: Comedy

Roseanne Liang

Friday Night Bites

Flat3 Productions Ltd (TVNZ On Demand)

Alice Snedden

Funny Girls

Three

Ben Boyce, Jono Pryor, Alice Snedden

Jono & Ben S7

Three



Best Script: Drama

Pip Hall, Philip Smith

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Kate McDermott

800 Words S3

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 1)

James Griffin

Westside S3

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

The 2018 New Zealand Television Awards categories to be awarded at the Gala event on November 22 are:

NZ On Air Best Drama Series

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures

Richard Bell, Chloe Smith, Tony Ayres (Three)

Cleverman

Pukeko Pictures

Rosemary Blight, Ryan Griffen, Sharon Lark, Jane Allen (TVNZ On Demand/Duke)

Westside S3

South Pacific Pictures

Mark Beesley, Chris Bailey, Kelly Martin, James Griffin (Three)



Images & Sound Best Feature Drama

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Carmen J Leonard

Catching the Black Widow

KHF Media (TVNZ 1)

Thomas Robins, David Stubbs

Resolve

Screentime NZ Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Philly de Lacey



NZ On Air Best Factual Series

Coast New Zealand

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Anna Lynch

Grand Designs New Zealand

Imagination Television Ltd (Three)

Megan Jones, Robyn Paterson

I Am…

Screentime NZ Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Philly de Lacey, Tina McLaren



NZ On Air Best Documentary

NZ Wars - The Stories of Ruapekapeka

Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)

Adrian Stevanon, Mihingarangi Forbes, Carmen J Leonard, Colin McCrae, Annabelle Lee

Stan

Ruckus (Three)

Arwen O’Connor

The Valley

Stuff

Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold, Jon Stephenson



Best Original Reality Series

The Casketeers

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Anna Lynch, Susan Leonard

The Big Ward S2

Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)

Wendy Tetley, Tash Christie

Lost & Found

Three

David Lomas, Sue Woodfield, Angela Mann



Stage & Screen Best Format Reality Series

My Kitchen Rules NZ S3

Seven Productions NZ Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Simon Fleming

Dancing with the Stars NZ

Three

Hayley Cunningham, John McDonald, Charlotte Hobson

Married at First Sight NZ

Three

Emma White, Greg Heathcote, Amanda Pain

The Block NZ S6

Three

Aaron Dolbel, Emma White, Greg Heathcote, Sue Woodfield, Angela Mann



Best Lifestyle Programme

Topp Country S3

Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)

Arani Cuthbert

Karena and Kasey’s Kitchen Diplomacy S2

Imagination Television Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Nicola Smith, Shelley Quinn, Vaughan Bayer

Mind Over Money S2

Ruckus (TVNZ 1)

Samantha Blackley



Best Current Affairs Programme

The Hui

Great Southern Film & Television (Three)

Annabelle Lee

Taken by the State

Newsroom.co.nz

Melanie Reid

Stuff Circuit

Stuff

Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold



NZ On Air Best Web Series

Baby Mama’s Club

Culture Factory (TVNZ On Demand)

Hanelle Harris, Mia Teirney Henry

Friday Night Bites

Flat3 Productions Ltd (TVNZ On Demand)

Roseanne Liang, Ally Xue, JJ Fong, Perlina Lau, Maha Albadrawi, Rachel Fawcett

Lucy Lewis Can’t Lose S2

Redletter TV (ThreeNow)

Amanda Alison & Paul Yates

Alice Snedden’s Bad News

TVNZ (TVNZ on Demand)

Alice Snedden, Leon Wadham, Sarah Zwart



Best Children’s Programme

Thunderbirds Are Go

Pukeko Pictures & ITV Studios (TVNZ On Demand)

Richard Taylor, Stuart McAra, Sharon Lark, Estelle Hughes, Giles Ridge

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)

Rachel Gardner, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Robin Scholes

What Now

WhitebaitMedia (TVNZ 2)

Janine Morrell-Gunn, Meg Huston, Morgan Williams



Te Māngai Pāho Best Maori Programme

NZ Wars - The Stories of Ruapekapeka

Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)

Adrian Stevanon, Mihingarangi Forbes, Carmen J Leonard, Colin McCrae, Annabelle Lee

The Casketeers

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Anna Lynch, Susan Leonard

Ahikāroa

Kura Productions Ltd (Māori Television)

Quinton Hita, Karen Te-Ō-Kahurangi Waaka-Tibble, Nicola Smith, Rachel Jean



Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme

Whaikōrero

Enter The Dragon Ltd (Māori Television)

Mahanga Pihama & Viv Wigby-Ngatai

Waka Huia – Timoti Karetu

Scottie Productions (TVNZ 1)

Ngahuia Wade, Megan Douglas

Te Karere

TVNZ

Arana Taumata



Best Pasifika Programme

Fresh 2018

Tikilounge Productions (TVNZ 2)

Danny Aumua, Mario Faumui, Elizabeth Koroi, Oliver Coddington

Tales Of Time – Coconet TV

Tikilounge Productions

Tuki Laumea, Lisa Taouma

Weaving Rainbows – Coconet TV

Tikilounge Productions

Elizabeth Koroi, Twayne Laumua



Best News Coverage

Te Kāea

Māori Television

Lynette Amoroa, Maramena Roderick

Newshub

Three

Newshub: Ardern Comes, Turei Goes

1 News

TVNZ

Tati Urale



Monstavision Best Sports Programme

Race for Motutapu

Alex Lewis Productions (ALP) (Three)

Alex Lewis, Mark Richardson, Eddy Fifield, Angela Mann

McKayson NZ Women’s Open Countdown

Sky Network Television

Tim Evans, Kerry Russell, Phil Tataurangi, Joris Bolyn, Brian Hitchcock

No Regrets

Sky Network Television

Bevan Sanson, Brian Hitchcock, Dave Earl, Nick Quail, Carl Matthews, Howard Dunn



Best Live Event Coverage

ANZAC Dawn Service 2018

Māori Television

Wayne Leonard, Brendon Butt

Election Aotearoa Māori Seats Debate

Māori Television

Carmen Parahi, Maramena Roderick

Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017

Three

John McDonald, Charlotte Hobson, janda



Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme

Funny Girls

Three

Bronwynn Bakker

Jono & Ben

Three

Bronwynn Bakker

High Road

Tomorrowland Television Ltd (Lightbox NZ)

Shannon Cairns



Best Director: Documentary/Factual

Felicity Morgan-Rhind

Topp Country S3

Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)

Peter Burger

Artefact

Greenstone TV (Māori Television)

Mitchell Hawkes

Stan

Ruckus (Three)

Toby Longbottom

The Valley

Stuff Circuit



Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama

Danny Mulheron

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Peter Salmon

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)

Michael Hurst

Westside S3

South Pacific Pictures (Three)



Huawei Mate20 Best Actress

Aidee Walker

Catching the Black Widow

KHF Media (TVNZ 1)

Rebecca Gibney

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)

Antonia Prebble

Westside S3

South Pacific Pictures (Three)



Best Actor

Jordan Mooney

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Rick Donald

800 Words S3

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 1)

Mark Mitchinson

High Road

Tomorrowland Television Ltd (Lightbox NZ)



Reporter of the Year

Melanie Reid

Taken by the State and Hidden Cameras Reveal Milking Shed Beatings

Newsroom.co.nz

Paula Penfold

Stuff Circuit

Stuff

Jehan Casinader

Sunday

TVNZ



Huawei Mate20 Best Presenter: Entertainment

Mihingarangi Forbes

NZ Wars - The Stories of Ruapekapeka

Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)

Chris Moller

Grand Designs New Zealand

Imagination Television Ltd (Three)

Anika Moa

Anika Moa: Unleashed S1

Rogue Productions Ltd (Maori Television / TVNZ On Demand)

Jono Pryor & Ben Boyce

Jono & Ben S7

Three



Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs

Mihingarangi Forbes

The Hui

Great Southern Film & Television (Three)

Miriama Kamo

Marae

Pango Productions (TVNZ 1)

Mike McRoberts

Newshub

Three

Duncan Garner

The AM Show

Three



Woman's Day Television Personality of the Year

NB: Finalists announced in next week’s Woman’s Day magazine – open to public vote.

Television Legend

Tini Molyneux