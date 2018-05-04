NZFC to invest millions into first ever Māori strategy

The New Zealand Film Commission has for the first time laid out a Māori strategy, with millions of dollars invested into the initiative. NZFC CEO Annabelle Sheehan announced the initiative that includes a one-off $2 million equity investment for dramatic features in any genre where the director and at least one other key creative is Māori; and He Pounamu, an ongoing fund of up to $2.5 million in equity investment for dramatic feature films made in Te Reo Māori, by Māori filmmakers.

“Māori filmmaking, Māori stories are really successful and globally in demand, it's really important I think that New Zealand film is bound to Māori storytelling,” says Sheehan.

The New Zealand Film Commission has never had a Māori strategy, but they’re hoping this will show an inclusive approach with Māori.

“Obviously always the general funding systems are open to everybody as well but this is like a signal that we really want you coming in and looking for funding with us.”

The nine wahine Māori writers and directors of Waru also became the inaugural recipients of Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga Māori Screen Excellence Award, a grant of $50,000 to assist with progressing their filmmaking careers.