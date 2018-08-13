NZer of the Year Award nominations to close in Sept

The New Zealander of the Year awards office has released an update of nominations for the 2019 awards.

This is the 10th year for the annual awards and amongst the nominees are 2018 semifinalist Annah Stretton and finalist Mike King.

The awards recognise and reward influential New Zealanders who continue to make a positive difference in today’s society.

New Zealander of the Year Awards manager Glyn Taylor said nominations to date for this year’s title took in a range of fields, including mental health advocacy, sport and lifestyle coaching.

“Each year, nominations reflect what New Zealanders are talking about and are interested in. Kiwis working hard to address critical social issues continue to feature prominently. A particularly interesting nomination is that of Dr Don Brash, who has been at the forefront of the debate around freedom of speech that’s dominated headlines in recent weeks.”

Nominations are set to close on 17 September and a judging panel comprising of award patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts will evaluate the nominations and select a shortlist of 10 candidates that will then be announced in December.

The 2019 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland on 21st February 2019.

Kiwis nominated to date for the 2019 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award for exceptional contribution to their disciplines are:

Dr Don Brash (Auckland) – former National Party leader, free speech advocate.

Annah Stretton (Hamilton) – fashion designer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

Peter Burling (Auckland) – Team New Zealand yachting skipper.

Sue Kedgley (Wellington) – former Greens MP, Wellington regional councilor.

Mike King (Auckland) – mental health advocate.

Dave Letele (Manurewa) – athlete and weight-loss coach.

Alan Halse (Hamilton) – director of Culturesafe NZ.

Mary O’Hagan (Wellington) – mental health innovator and advocate.

Simone Anderson (Auckland) – lifestyle influencer and weight-loss star.