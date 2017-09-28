NZ women’s rowing eight aiming for world champs win

Image supplied.

The New Zealand women’s rowing eight team are remaining calm and positive as they head into Sunday’s world champs final.

After beating USA in the semifinals in Sarasota city in Florida yesterday, team member Kelsey Bevan spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters as she was still reeling from the high of their win.

She says, “We knew that we were going into the last 250 [metres] with the Americans on the side. Where the entire crowd was pretty much cheering for them.”

“Not at one point did I think that we weren’t going to get across that line and in first place.”

Looking ahead to the final, the ladies are keeping their heads clear.

Bevan says, “We’re just focusing on taking it one day at a time. Having fun. Just getting out on the water and doing our jobs.”

“We’re just hoping that, on Sunday (Florida time), our best race we can put out there is good enough for a win.”

The NZ women’s rowing eight go into their final race at 6pm NZ time.