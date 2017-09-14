NZ veterans honoured in Malaysia

By Heeni Brown

New Zealand veterans have returned to Malaysia to remember their time served in the 1960s and also commemorate those who died while on duty.

It's the first of its kind, the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to acknowledge New Zealand's contribution during the confrontation in Malaysia from 1964-1966.

27 NZ veteran soldiers were part of the New Zealand contingent on their Return to Malaysia Tour, with the ceremony held August, 29 at Heroes Memorial Park, in Kuching strengthening the bond between New Zealand and Malaysia.

In addition New Zealand's High Commissioner to Malaysia, Dr John Subritzky says the remains of New Zealand soldiers buried in Malaysia will soon be returned to NZ.

