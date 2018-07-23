NZ Sevens teams set for double back-to-back wins at World Cup

New Zealand Sevens teams are set for double back to back wins at the Rugby Sevens World Cup if the men's team wins their final today.

It comes after the All Blacks Sevens won their semi-final over Fiji this morning in San Francisco, with a score of 22-17. They're now set to play England in the final.

If all goes well, they'll join the Black Ferns, who won the women’s cup over the weekend, to bring both cups back home to Aotearoa.

In an interview with TVNZ, Black Ferns captain, Sarah Goss said, “We came out here and had one goal and that was to take the trophy and the world cup back to New Zealand and we’ve done that. I can’t wait to go home and show it back off to New Zealand.”

During the final in the weekend, the Black Ferns beat France 29-0.

Player Michaela Blyde was the star of the game after scoring five tries and was awarded Player of the Match.

“To have a performance like that for Michaela Blyde to stand up, it’s an amazing day,” said Goss.

The All Blacks Sevens will play England at 12.53pm today in the final.