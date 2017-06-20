NZ not doing its ‘fair share’ for refugees – Golriz Ghahraman

The Greens Party is standing by its commitment to increase New Zealand's refugee quota to 5000 per year.

This announcement comes as today marks World Refugee Day which acknowledges people around the world who leave their homes to escape war and persecution.

Greens Party Te Atatu candidate Golriz Ghahraman spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says 5000 per year will get us on par with Australia per capita.

She says, “It’s only bringing New Zealand to a point where we’re doing our fair share.”

New Zealand currently accepts 750 refugees a year with an expected increase to 1000 places in 2018.

But Ghahraman says, “We’re really not doing our fair share and this is something we’ve signed on to. This is something that almost every country in the world has signed on to – taking care of people who are fleeing persecution or war.”

Ghahraman is a Kiwi-Iranian refugee who was lucky to escape war as a child. And she plans on becoming the first ever refugee to enter the New Zealand Parliament as an MP.