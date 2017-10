A new mini-exhibition, Rā Maumahara, will open this Friday at Te Papa museum, to commemorate the New Zealand land wars.

The exhibition will launch a day prior to the official remembrance date set by the New Zealand Government - and will be on show for six months. Made up of 15 taonga and 120 digital images, the exhibition provides an opportunity to discover some of the people, the weapons, and their stories from this pivotal time.